POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a stretch of road in Winter Haven early Thursday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Buckeye Loop Road around 1 a.m. when 25-year-old Gabriel Mora hit the victim, which he allegedly did not see.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the east shoulder. Deputies believe he was walking on the road, but did not elaborate.

The road reportedly has no street lights and a cluster of nearby trees block any source of light from an adjacent neighborhood.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, deputies added.