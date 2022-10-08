FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hit and killed by a teen driver while crossing the street near Frostproof on Friday night.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in Sun Ray on U.S. 27 near Charles Street. There are no sidewalks or crosswalks in that area, according to PCSO.

Deputies said 28-year-old Evelio Ramos was crossing the street after picking up a case of beer from a nearby Sonoco gas station when a 17-year-old girl from Fort Meade struck him with her car.

Witnesses told detectives that Ramos was talking on the phone when he stepped onto the road. He was reportedly wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash. PCSO said excessive speed and distracted driving were likely not factors in the incident.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed for three hours as deputies investigated.