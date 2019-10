LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lakeland early Monday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Interlachen Parkway.

Police have shut down all lanes of Memorial Boulevard between Holly Boulevard and Golconda Road. The roadway will be closed until further notice.

Police did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

