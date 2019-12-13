PCSO and LPD release video in hopes of finding missing former Lakeland Police Deputy Chief

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department have released a new video in hopes of finding a retired Lakeland Police Deputy Chief Clarence Grier.

Grier has been missing since Dec. 11 when he left a home in Northwest

Lakeland at around 4:30 p.m.

Grier was driving a red 1998 Ford F-150 with tag ID49LX, and was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

1998 Ford F-150 believed to be Deputy Chief Grier’s

Grier has also been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 863-834-690