Pastor calls for ‘healing in our hearts’ at Lakeland peace rally

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Preps are underway in Lakeland’s Munn Park for citizens to gather for a peace rally.

“Our heartbeat is peace right now. Let’s get our heads and hearts together for healing,” Pastor Scott Thomas from Free Life Chapel said.

Pastor Thomas is one of the organizers of the #OneHeart rally taking place Thursday night at Munn Park.

Pastor Thomas says the rally is expecting hundreds from 25 churches across the Tampa Bay area.

“I think it’s desperately in need of this. All of our hearts are broken. I don’t know anybody I’ve talked to that has not been hurt by the things that have been said and done, things we’re seeing in the media,” Pastor Thomas told 8 On Your Side.

The event started at 6:30 p.m.

“Today we need to know that there’s still a message of hope. We live in America,” Pastor Thomas said. “We can come together and stand side by side, and we’ll work side and side, not care about who gets the credit and find some answers.”