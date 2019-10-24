Part-time, substitute crossing guard positions available in Polk County

School crossing guard Grace Grantley, left, stops traffic as students arrive for classes at the George Washington Carver Elementary School in Coral Gables, Fla. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2005. Public schools in Miami Dade Conty reopened for the since Oct. 21 due to Hurricane Wilma. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is in need of part-time and substitute crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The agency wants to fill crossing guard positions in western Polk County (Lakeland, Mulberry, Bartow, Ft. Meade) and eastern Polk County (Auburndale, Winter Haven, Haines City and Davenport.)

The crossing guards would need to be available to work for one hour in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon.

To apply for a position in western Polk County, contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 534-7300 ext 108.

To apply for a position in eastern Polk County, contact Supervisor Courtney Connell at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 534-7300 ext 109.

