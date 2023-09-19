HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross US 27 in Haines City, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Haines City police said the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US 27 and South Boulevard.

The FHP said a 32-year-old man attempted to walk across the highway when a car hit him.

The man died at the scene.

US 27 will be shut down for several hours due to the crash.

Police said drivers can take Bates Road, Orchid Drive and US 92 North as alternates.