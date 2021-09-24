Parrotheads can soon waste away in Polk County’s ‘Camp Margaritaville’

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Could Polk County become the perfect place for Parrotheads?

“Vacation away from home, right here in your backyard,” said Tom Wheary, the general manager at the Cabana Club Resort.

The Cabana Club Resort opened in February.

What was once a blueberry farm, now offers hundreds of RV lots and cabins, pool, putt-putt, and other amenities.

Soon, it will get another makeover.

“I guarantee you that Jimmy Buffett fans will come here to see this property. I hope Jimmy Buffett will come one day, don’t know about that but we all hope that could happen,” said Wheary.

The Cabana Club is set to become Florida’s first official “Camp Margaritaville,” a collection of Margaritaville-themed RV resorts popping up across the country.

Once an expansion is complete, it will be a 400-lot RV and cabin resort.

“This is huge. This is a game changer for our city,” said Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal.

Camp Margaritaville will include new signage and likely, new themed menu items.

Management assures customers the local destination is not going fully corporate.

“Same ownership, still owned by the same family members, still operated by the same staff, it’s just a partnership with the branding. Their reach is so much bigger than what we had,” said Wheary.

Whether the visitors are Parrotheads or families, the county is seeing dollar signs.

“It means that families are going to stay longer. They’re going to want to come to Central Florida’s Polk County, spend more money while they’re here, stay more nights which continues to raise that tide for all of the boats in Polk County’s harbor,” said Kris Keprios, with Visit Central Florida.

Auburndale’s Camp Margaritaville is set to open in early 2022.