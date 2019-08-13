Parkland committee to get update on school safety and schools in compliance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Wednesday, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet to discuss ongoing school safety efforts, and get an update on schools that are not complying with school safety laws.

The statewide commission was created in response to last year’s tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen students and staff members were killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and more than a dozen others were injured.

According to the agenda, updated survey results will be revealed regarding schools not complying with school safety laws.

The first survey revealed that nearly 200 schools, many charter, did not have armed security officers, as required by Florida law.

Members of the MSD Commission, including Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, were outraged to learn of schools not complying.

“One of the biggest issues that frustrates me, despite us having this horrible, horrible tragedy, many of the school districts are still resisting and not complying,” Sheriff Judd said.

Speaking to 8 On Your Side ahead of the meeting, Sheriff Judd said he is prepared to reveal the names of schools not complying with school safety laws, and has urged Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to do so.

“I’m ready to publicly name the school districts, and schools, whether they be charter schools, that are not complying with the law, by name, so that communities can know, the parents can know, and they can help us put pressure on the school districts to comply with the law and protect our children,” Judd said.

The meeting comes as students head back to school with many new security measures in place.

In January 2019, the MSD Commission released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement response and strengthen school safety. The report also outlined what they believe went wrong that day in Broward County, and ways to prevent another school shooting.

Lawmakers quickly responded to the report and passed new school safety laws requiring schools to harden their campuses.



One of the measures includes a requirement to have an armed school guardian, or officer on every campus.



All Florida schools are now required to have as many active shooter drills as they do fire drills.

Many districts have implemented new security systems and more secure entryways.



“This commission that I’m a part of is making a positive difference. Children are safer in the state of Florida at school than they’ve ever been,” Sheriff Judd said.

According to the agenda, the upcoming meeting will also include speakers on mental health programs, juvenile diversion programs, how to train school resource officers, and modifying schools monthly active assailant drills.

The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday in Sunrise.



For more information about the meeting click here.

LATEST STORIES: