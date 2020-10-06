Parking lot fight leads to shooting in Polk City; all captured on video

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Early Saturday morning a large group of friends gathered at a gas station in Polk City. A fight broke out, and then shots were fired.

The moments were captured on video and now Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is looking for the shooter.

“We need to find Christopher Wade. We want him for eight counts of attempted murder and shooting into the vehicle and oh, did I mention he’s a convicted felon and should not have had a firearm at all,” said Judd.

Bobby Hale was at the gas station that night and is one of the people who took video of the incident.

He says it started when a man in the parking lot came up to one of his friends and tried to take a drink out of his hands.

“He would not walk away, we pushed him back a couple three times, things started getting rough, I started filming,” said Hale.

Sheriff Judd says other witnesses saw the man tried to take a drink out of a stranger’s hands. When Hale says his friend tried to get the man to leave and when he kept coming forward a fight started and the man trying to take the drink away was knocked out.

“The fight was over, there was no reason for CJ to shoot. There was nothing going on, no one was trying to fight, no one was jumping, there was not 5 on 1. It was nothing that everybody thinks it was. It was one on one, all over a drink,” said Hale.

Sheriff Judd says they are now looking for Christopher Wade who has been identified as the man who fired two shots into a Ford Expedition.

“There are 8 people in that Expedition and he shoots twice into the Expedition, how there are not more people who are shot, I don’t know,” said Judd.

