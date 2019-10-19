Live Now
Overturned tractor-trailer at I-4 westbound at Polk Parkway, major traffic delays expected

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) The Florida Highway Patrol reports there is an overturned trailer on westbound I-4 near Memorial Hwy

One lane of traffic is getting by however delays are expected.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for the latest.

