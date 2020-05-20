Over 70 suspects charged in Polk Co. drug bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-month long wire tap investigation helped lead to the arrest of over 70 suspects on drug charges.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says “Operation Hot Wire,” stemmed from a series of five violent, gang-related armed home invasions and an unsolved homicide in 2019

Deputies say over 70 suspects will charges including large quantities of narcotics (including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more on the drug bust at 10:30 a.m.

