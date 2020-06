DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Approximately 25 to 30 homes were damaged by strong winds produced by a thunderstorm in Davenport on Tuesday.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, at 3:30 p.m., crews were sent to Shadow Ridge Drive, an area which was reported to have been hit by a severe thunderstorm.

(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue)

According to Fire Rescue, homes in the immediate area received as some damage as a result of the winds.

No one was reportedly injured and crews are still assessing the damage.