Outdoor burn ban lifted in Polk County, officials say

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County has lifted the outdoor burn ban that was put in place in late May due to dangerous fire conditions throughout the county.

According to county officials, recent rains have drastically reduced the wildfire risk in the area. On Wednesday, less than 50 percent of the county was averaging over 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which is used to determine the likelihood and severity of brush fires. The scale ranges from 0 to 800. Fire officials typically become concerned with the KBDI index surpasses the 500 threshhold.

Residents in all unincorporated Polk and municipalities can now burn yard debris, campfires, bonfires and construction debris, officials said. The ban may be reinstated if conditions get dry again.

