POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP previously said a red Lexus heading east in the outside lane of the interstate crashed when the driver, a 41-year-old Orlando man, fell asleep and lost control of the car near County Line Road.

The vehicle drifted into the center lane before it collided with a Dodge pickup truck. Moments later, the Lexus spun off the road and into a concrete embankment.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

A 19-year-old Orlando girl sitting in a passenger seat was killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 41-year-old driver of the Lexus, an 18-year-old passenger, and a 23-year-old passenger all suffered minor injuries. Two occupants in the pickup truck were not hurt.

Additional information was not released.