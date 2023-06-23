POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two managers at Pizzano’s Pizza in Lake Wales were arrested Thursday after police learned pizza was not the only thing they were selling.

Lake Wales police began their undercover investigation, appropriately dubbed “Operation Special Toppings,” after they received a tip that the manager, Leon Griffith, was selling drugs.

During the investigation, a detective called the restaurant, located at 1326 East State Road 60, and asked for Griffith’s personal cellphone number. They talked about what drugs were wanted and Griffith delivered marijuana to the undercover detective.

A few days later, the detective contacted Griffith for more drugs. The manager asked him to come to the restaurant on Thursday to get the substances. When the detective arrived, they met in the parking lot where Griffith sold him cocaine, Xanax, and Adderall.

Once the sale was complete, Griffith was arrested and Pizzano’s was searched. Detectives found methamphetamine in assistant manager Hailee Sullivan’s bag, which was located inside the bathroom. Sullivan was arrested alongside Griffith.

Anyone aware of any establishments violating the law can contact the Lake Wales Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.