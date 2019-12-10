‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’: 124 busted in undercover prostitution sting in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 people were busted in a recent undercover sting operation targeting prostitution, human trafficking and child predators in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 124 people throughout the six-day investigation, called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.”

The 124 suspects were arrested on charges related to soliciting to commit prostitution, soliciting for prostitution, deriving proceeds from prostitution, traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child to commit sex and drug possession.

“The primary purpose for these operations is to identify victims of human

trafficking and those who prey on the victims, as well as the deviant child

predators who stalk children online,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Sheriff Judd is expected to give more details on Wednesday morning.

