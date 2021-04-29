‘Operation Dirty Water’: $50M worth of meth seized in multi-agency investigation across 2 states, Polk sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal and local law enforcement officials are expected to announce a massive drug trafficking bust Thursday morning in Polk County.

A news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Grady Judd will be joined by investigators from the Department of Homeland Security as well as officers from the Haines City Police Department and Georgia law enforcement agencies for the announcement. The news conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Florida and Georgia were involved in a joint investigation called “Operation Dirty Water.” The news release says the agencies investigated a drug trafficking organization with Mexican drug cartel ties.

A public information officer with the sheriff’s office says the investigation “resulted in the largest volume of methamphetamine seized during a join investigation involving the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.” According to the PIO, a total of 1,416 pounds of crystalized and liquid methamphetamine with a street value of more than $50 million were seized.

