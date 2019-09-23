One man seriously injured in small plane crash near Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – A small single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area near Mulberry on Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says a 1995 Vans RV-6 fixed-wing single-engine two-seat airplane went down at 11:42 a.m.

Luke Fraiser, 34 of Wisconsin was on board the aircraft, but walked away without injury. John Ducey, 78 of Brooksville a flight instructor was at the controls and suffered serious injuries.

Ducey was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital as a trauma alert patient by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Rhonda Gonzalez lives near the crash site and says something didn’t sound right when the plane flew over her home.

“I was watching TV and I heard it come over my house real low and it didn’t sound right. I sounded like it was kind of spitting and sputtering, then all of a sudden I heard it crash,” said Gonzalez.

Polk County Fire Rescue says it amazing anyone survived given the condition of the downed plane.

“Anytime you have an accident that is that serious, anytime you have something falling from the sky, it’s always miraculous when somebody walks away, so blessed that he was able to do so and we hope the best for the second individual,” said Chris Jonckheer with Polk County Fire Rescue.

The crash investigation is being handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.