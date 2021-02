LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash involving a vehicle that was pulling a trailer.

Deputies say the crash took place on County Road 540-A in Lakeland, between Harrells Nursery Road and Lakeland Highlands Road.

Deputies say one victim has significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

That part of 540-A is shut down until further notice.