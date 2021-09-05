One in custody during Lakeland shooting early Sunday morning

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody during a shooting investigation in Lakeland early Sunday morning.

When an 8 On Your Side crew was at the scene, deputies, special forces, and ambulances were rushing down half a mile on North Socrum Loop Road between Kent Road and Fulton Greene Road. A helicopter was also circling the area before landing in the football field at Lake Gibson High School just before 6 a.m.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the PCSO is still trying to sort out what happened since they have received numerous calls. The scene is still very active.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

