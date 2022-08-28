LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a Lake Wales apartment complex on Sunday.

Lake Wales police said they were called to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments at around 1:44 p.m. No details have been released regarding what led up to the shooting.

Police said a man died and two others were injured. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The Lake Wales Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Arana at 863-678-4223 ext. 269. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

Visit their website and click on “Submit A Tip,”

Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will be eligible for a cash reward if your information submitted through Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.