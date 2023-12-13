TAMPA (WFLA) – A 14-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested on Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they arrested the 14-year-old early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. after following a stolen 2000 Nissan pickup on I-4. The sheriff’s office, along with Florida Highway Patrol and Lake Alfred Police, boxed in the stolen vehicle and took the teen into custody.

The teen faces charges of grand theft auto, driving without a valid license, criminal mischief, and fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

Shortly after, deputies said they located another stolen vehicle – a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck – at a Circle K on Ronald Regan Parkway. The driver, 24-year-old Tamari Lucas of Tampa, and a passenger attempted to flee on foot, but Lucas was caught and charged with grand theft auto and resisting arrest without force.

Investigators said the two suspects were using the stolen cars to commit multiple burglaries in Tampa and Pasco County.

During his arrest, Lucas reportedly told deputies he would not be in jail long in Osceola County. When informed he was being arrested in Polk County, Lucas reportedly said “Oh my God, not Grady Judd. Are you f***ing serious? This really sucks because you guys don’t play in Polk County.”

“These two thieves are running rampant they obviously don’t take our criminal justice system seriously,” Sheriff Judd said. “Why is this 14 year old out at one in the morning stealing cars and committing burglaries? Where are the adults in his life? We will absolutely hold these two accountable. We are just not going to tolerate this nonsense.”

Both suspects have a criminal history, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas has 30 previous felony charges, 12 misdemeanors, and 19 re-arrest charges. The 14-year-old suspect has four previous arrests.