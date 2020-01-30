Officials: Sex offender swallowed bag of meth, tried to ram patrol car while fleeing deputies in Polk County

Breaking News
Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted sex offender landed behind bars after he tried to ram a patrol car while fleeing deputies in Polk County and swallowed a bag of meth in the process, authorities said.

According to deputies, Darrel Bailey, 43, of Mulberry, had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, deputies spotted his truck in a parking lot near Church Avenue, so they activated their lights and sirens and tried to pull him over.

Deputies say Bailey made a U-Turn and drove through the parking lot, then headed west on Shepherd Road.

A deputy tried to perform a PIT maneuever, which caused Bailey’s truck to spin, but he regained control of the vehicle and tried to ram another patrol car, which he narrowly missed. Then he drove over a fence, struck a shed and came to a stop at the end of Godwin Street, where he was detained, authorities said.

Bailey later said he fled because he knew there were warrants for his arrest and he had a baggie of meth in his possession, which he had swallowed. He was also found to be in possession of Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, deputies said, according to deputies.

Bailey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude law enforcement, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, break/injure fence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked, according to an arrest report.

He is being held at a Polk County Jail without bond.

