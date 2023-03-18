CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching a lake in Polk County for two people who are believed to have drowned on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said their marine unit is searching Lake Eloise in Cypress Gardens for two adults. Lake Eloise is the lake next to LEGOLAND.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Lake Eloise, Lake Summit and the Lake Summit boat ramp until further notice.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is assisting deputies with the search.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.