Officials identify deceased pilot in crash at Lakeland Linder Airport

Authorities say one person is dead after a small aircraft crashed at Lakeland Linder Airport.

An official with Polk County Fire Rescue tells News Channel 8 a plane burst into flames on the airport property Saturday morning. Lakeland fire officials later confirmed the one person involved in the crash died.

The victim was identified as Gary Mansell, 64, of Plant City.

Mansell was a student pilot.

Sgt. Gary Gross with the Lakeland Police Department says Mansell was doing a maneuver called “touch-and-goes” on a runway at the airport when it happened.

Mansell was on his third touch-and-go when the plane took a hard left and crashed into the ground, bursting into flames.

“On the third touch-and-go, the airplane ended up doing a hard landing and caught on fire,” Gross said.

Police say the plane was a 2014 BRM Aero Bristell Light Sport Plane.

Lakeland firefighters and police officers responded to the scene. The NTSB and FAA were notified of the crash and will be investigating.