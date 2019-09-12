Officials address Lakeland school locker room beating

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The superintendent of Polk County Public Schools is holding a press conference on Thursday to address a recent incident at Blake Academy in Lakeland.

A video circulating social media shows a student striking a classmate in a locker room, prompting concern from parents.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd and a representative of the Lakeland Police Department will be talking about what is being done to address the matter.

You can watch the press conference live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES: