Off-duty Auburndale firefighter saves burning house garage in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty firefighter saw a house garage on fire in Winter Haven and stepped in to help. Because of his quick reaction, there were no injuries and the family won’t be displaced from their home.

According to Winter Haven police, around 12:17 p.m., an off-duty Auburndale firefighter was driving along Lake Howard Drive when he saw smoke coming from a garage at 109 Lake Howard Dr. NW in Winter Haven.

Winter Haven Police Department

The firefighter immediately called 911, started banging on the door of the home and then grabbed a garden hose to help keep the fire from spreading.

Winter Haven Fire Department soon arrived and immediately started addressing the fire and preserving the home, which was only separated by a breezeway between the structures.

Winter Haven Police Department

The garage did receive extensive damage but because of the quick response, it helped mitigate further damage to the home. Only minor exterior smoke damage happened to the breezeway and a wall on the exterior of the home.

The name of the Auburndale firefighter has not been released at this time.