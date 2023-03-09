WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to give an update regarding a deadly plane crash that killed four people over Winter Haven lake Tuesday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were originally called to Lake Hartridge, immediately east of the Winter Haven Regional Airport, around 2 p.m. Tuesday where authorities said two planes had an “in-air collision.” Following the crash, both planes plummeted into the water.

Investigators said one of the planes a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College, was doing “pattern work” at the Winter Haven Airport practicing touch-and-go maneuvers in a left-hand traffic pattern.

The other aircraft, a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, was maneuvering over Lake Hartridge for a normal landing approach at nearby Lake Jessie when the two planes collided.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified all four people who died in the crash. They include pilot Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, Polk State College student Zachary Jean Mace, 19, and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. DeFazio, 78, from Fredricksburg, Texas (and Winter Haven, Florida).

Deputies worked to remove the last plane from the water on Thursday morning.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation. A preliminary crash report is expected in two to three weeks. In 12-18 months, the NTSB will release a factual crash report and probable cause.