POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided new details regarding a deadly plane crash that left four dead near Winter Haven Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews were originally called to Lake Hartridge, immediately east of the Winter Haven Regional Airport, around 2 p.m. Tuesday where authorities said two planes had an “in-air collision.” Following the crash, both planes plummeted into the water.

Investigators said one of the planes a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College, was doing “pattern work” at the Winter Haven Airport practicing touch-and-go maneuvers in a left-hand traffic pattern.

The other aircraft, a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, was maneuvering over Lake Hartridge for a normal landing approach at nearby Lake Jessie when the two planes collided.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, the NTSB said it “will be looking at the man, the machine, and the environment” for clues.

“Once we recover the airplanes, we will be taking them to a secure location where we can do a more in-depth layout,” NTSB investigator Lynn Spencer said. “Because this was a mid-air collision, it will be very important for us to look at the impact signature in order to determine the angle of impact of these two airplanes.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified all four people who died in the crash. They include pilot Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, Polk State College student Zachary Jean Mace, 19, and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. DeFazio, 78, from Fredricksburg, Texas (and Winter Haven, Florida).

Deputies said both planes are still in the lake and are expected to be recovered sometime Wednesday by a contractor working with the NTSB.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation. A preliminary crash report is expected in two to three weeks. In 12-18 months, the NTSB will release a factual crash report and probable cause.