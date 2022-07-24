LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina man was seriously injured in a crash on I-4 near Lakeland on Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 34.

Traffic was slowing down due to congestion when a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another semi truck, propelling it forward into a stopped pickup.

FHP said the driver of the first tractor-trailer, a 32-year-old Greensboro, N.C. man, was the only person hurt in the pile-up. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The incident closed parts of I-4 westbound for two and a half hours.