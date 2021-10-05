‘None of them deserved it’: Niece of Davenport triple murder victim says death has shaken family

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of one of the Davenport triple murder victims said that none of the men deserved what happened to them.

Breanna Sipe is the niece of Greg Dolezal, one of electrical workers killed in the attack. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday that Dolezal was the only one out of the three murder victims who was able to fight back against his alleged attacker, Shaun Runyon.

However, Dolezal did not survive, dying on his home’s front porch after being fatally stabbed.

Sipe said he was a loving and caring uncle.

“Greg was one in a million to be honest,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone that gave and gave and gave and fought for what they love more than him.”

According to Sipe, losing her uncle in such a violent way had a devastating effect on her family.

“It’s definitely rough,” she said. “We’re still trying to cope with everything we’ve gone through, and I think finding this out sent a lot of people overboard.”

Dolezal and the two other victims, Kevin Lanusse and Dewlon Donnell, worked for J&B Electric in Pennsylvania but were on an assignment in Lakeland doing light installations at a Publix property in Lakeland, an affidavit said.

Sipe said the three became very close because of their lengthy work trips.

“It was something that Greg really needed when he was out of town and away from his family,” she said.

Sipe never expected their coworker, Shaun Runyon, to be the one accused of their murders.

“None of them deserved it,” she said.

She said didn’t know Runyon was out on bond for another other violent charges back in May.

“My cousin lives down there and Greg had seen her a few times,” said Sipe. “She’s like, Shaun was in her house. They all went over there for dinner one day. She made all of them dinner, so it’s just crazy to think you don’t know something like that about someone.”