‘Nobody will make it out alive’: Armed student threatens to shoot up Polk County middle school, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An eighth-grade student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun and ammunition to a Polk County middle school, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Poinciana, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A witness told authorities a 14-year-old threatened to shoot a teacher then said he was going to “shoot up” the school. The threats were made around the second period when students were in between classes.

The witness immediately went to the dean and reported the threats, then the dean summoned a school resource deputy.

The student was removed from his classroom and asked if he had a weapon. The eighth-grader told the deputy he had a handgun tucked into his waistband. Authorities said the school resource deputy removed a Glock 9 mm handgun from the student’s waistband and a magazine loaded with one round from his pants pocket.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was not loaded. The student was placed under arrest.

According to the witness, the student was seen showing another person the handgun the day before. The deputies interviewed another witness who confirmed seeing the gun tucked into the 14-year-old’s waistband after he came up to her and she refused to give him a fist bump or high five.

She said the next day, she saw the suspect playing with a bullet, and he told people he was going to “shoot up the school” and that “nobody will make it out alive,” the release added.

Deputies interviewed other students who claimed that on the same day, the student in question was being picked on, and had made a motion with his hand as if had a gun, and said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

During an investigation, deputies learned the student took the gun from his parents’ locked bedroom while his parents were out of town. The student’s grandfather was left in charge and did not know that the parents owned a firearm or that it was in the locked bedroom.

The grandfather allowed the student in the room to use the shower in the master bathroom, which gave him access to firearm, deputies said.

“The child who immediately reported this crime to school administrators is our hero,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He heard something, and immediately said something. There is no telling what this eighth-grader might have done otherwise. This juvenile suspect is facing some serious felonies.”

The 14-year-old faces charges for possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to provide additional information on the arrest Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

