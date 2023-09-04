POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bartow Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened near the Bartow Regional Medical Center on US Highway 98.

The suspect, Joshua Lee Thomas, 32, was taken to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Thomas has been to state prison twice, with eight prior felony convictions. The sheriff also said Thomas’ criminal history is “30 pages long,” and had several active warrants when this incident occurred.

