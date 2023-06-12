POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Everyone appears to be okay after a scary situation unfolded in Auburndale after an Amtrak train slammed into a car Monday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that shortly before 4 p.m., the train collided with the car on Old Lake Alfred Road.

The sheriff’s office said no one was in the car at the time of the crash, and passengers aboard the train were not hurt.

According to PCSO, the train itself only sustained minor damage.

When the crash initially occurred, most of the five-point intersections at Dairy Road were closed down. All roads near the collision have since reopened as of this report.