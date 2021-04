LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic on the Polk Parkway was temporarily affected by a small plane that made an emergency landing on the grass shoulder Thursday.

Lakeland police said the plane landed safely on the parkway near Exit 4. The pilot and passenger are OK.

Police blocked off some eastbound lanes so crews could put the plane on a trailer and move it away from the scene. The plane was completely removed and all lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m.

