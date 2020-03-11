No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a semi-truck collided with a school bus in Polk County on Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the truck reportedly brushed the side of the bus on Highway 60 near Connersville Road. One lane is blocked.

News Channel 8 has learned multiple students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

