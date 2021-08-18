No injuries after phosphoric acid tank failure at Mosaic’s New Wales plant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No injuries were reported after a phosphoric acid tank failure at Mosaic’s New Wales plant early Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at the plant, which is located on 3095 County Road 640 in Mulberry.

Jackie Barron, a plant representative said one of its tanks, which was holding 17,000 tons of phosphoric acid, failed and emptied its contents “in the immediate area.” Another container captured the majority of the acid.

Barron said the plant was working to assess the damage and inspect other tanks to determine how production would be affected.

Further information was not immediately available.

