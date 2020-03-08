No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – On Sunday morning,  24-year-old Todd Jackson made his first appearance after being arrested and charged in the death of Haines City couple, Raymond and Crystal Cline.

Jackson is charged with two counts of first degree murder and is currently being held on no bond.

Nineteen-year-old Amberlyn Nichols and 19-year-old Larry Waters Jr. were also arrested and charged with failing to report a death, accessory after the fact, and dealing with stolen property.

Both Nichols and Waters are also being held on no bond.

Authorities said the bodies of 33-year-old Raymond Mark Cline and 37-year-old Crystal Ann Cline were located in a swampy wooded area behind their home on Windy Hill Road Friday evening.

The couple had been dead for some time. Authorities said the two had not been able to be reached by anyone since Feb. 21.

“The way we learned about [the murder] is unbelievably bizarre,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a media availability Saturday.

After their deaths, investigators learned the couple’s roommate, who is Jackson’s stepdaughter, Amberlyn Nichols, had sold Raymond Cline’s truck for $200. Nichols, 19, allegedly told someone she was selling Cline’s truck “because he had been murdered,” Judd said.

Detectives later learned Raymond Cline was accused of stealing $30,000 from Jackson. Nichols told detectives her stepfather shot Cline and his wife in the head while they slept in their home. Then he dragged the victims’ bodies through their bedroom window and dumped them in a swamp behind the house, with the help of Nichols and her boyfriend, Larry James Waters Jr.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Double murder suspect in custody after slaying of married couple in Polk County"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss