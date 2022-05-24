POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Wednesday, students at Polk County schools will not be allowed to bring backpacks for the remaining three days of the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced Tuesday.

Students can bring bags no larger than a small purse and lunch boxes.

The district called it a “precautionary measure.”

“It is not uncommon for schools to implement additional security measures during the last days of the school year, when it is no longer necessary for students to carry backpacks or large purses,” the district said in a statement.

The last day of school is Friday.

Anyone who feels their child needs accommodations is asked to call their child’s school administration.