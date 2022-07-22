POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would name its newest K9 member after a very special 9-year-old girl who touched the hearts of Sheriff Grady Judd and other members of the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said 9-year-old Tinley was in the fight of her life against brain cancer in February 2022 and wanted nothing more than to meet Sheriff Judd and “the coolest K9 Unit on the planet,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“So of course, we made that happen,” the post added.

Deputies shared pictures Friday of Tinley’s visit to the sheriff’s office where she met with Judd and a K9 unit. She was even sworn in as an honorary K9 deputy.

“Unfortunately, less than one month later, we would all have to say farewell for now as Tinley lost her fight against cancer,” the sheriff’s office said.

But Tinley’s legacy wouldn’t end there.

In July, the newest member of the K9 unit was introduced and named Tinley “in honor of the little spunky 9-year-old who stole all of our hearts,” deputies said. “And we knew it was meant to be because both human Tinley and K9 Tinley share the same birth month – January.”

The sheriff’s office thanked Tinely’s mother, April, for sharing her daughter with deputies, whose lives were touched. The sheriff’s office said Tinley “will be truly missed.”