WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to set sail on LEGOLAND Florida’s first ever boat ride attraction, Pirate River Quest.

The ride will take park guests on a free-floating vessel through the old canals of Cypress Gardens.

“We truly believe this is going to be a multi-generational ride, we will have grandparents coming back,” LEGOLAND Florida Managing Director Rex Jackson said.

Cypress Gardens was a botanical garden that opened up to the public in the 1930s and was considered Florida’s first tourist attraction.

LEGOLAND’s Pirate River Quest follows most of that same canal route along Lake Eloise but with an all-new story.

“We’re going to be bringing thousands of guests through the year back through the gardens area where historically that has been a bit of a quieter area of our park,” Jackson said.

Passengers will be called on by Captain Redbeard to help him locate his lost treasure. The boat ride will set off on a voyage that will encounter sneaky monkeys and even a LEGO Kraken.

The grand opening of LEGOLAND Florida’s Pirate River Quest is on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and is included with park admission.

Ticket information can be found on LEGOLAND Florida’s website.