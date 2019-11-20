Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Hale, Cooper testifying after Sondland’s bombshell testimony

New marshal program allows certified Polk County government employees to carry gun at work

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to protect against active shooters, Polk County employees now have the opportunity to carry a firearm at work after a “workplace marshal plan” was approved by commissioners Tuesday.

“We’re living in a new normal. This is not the world you and I grew up in,” said Sheriff Grady Judd to the commissioners.

The sheriff said he was approached by a commissioner after twelve people were killed in a workplace shooting at a Virginia Beach government building in May.

“Commissioner Hall called me up, said ‘I got an idea. I think we need to put someone in our county buildings that’s well trained and armed to protect the community’,” said Judd.

The marshal plan is similar to the guardian program in Florida schools, which allows certified staff to carry firearms on campus.

It’s a volunteer program. Concealed permit holders will have to complete 132 hours of firearms training.

“The people that are employed by the Board of County commissioners will go through 25% more firearms training than even is required of a certified police officer in the state of Florida and they’ll qualify at 5 points higher,” said Sheriff Judd.

Marshals will also have to undergo background checks, a psychological evaluation, drug tests, and return for quarterly training every year.

“The reaction so far has been very positive so we expect quite a number of folks to volunteer,” said George Lindsey, county commissioner.

Lindsey said it will not be made public which government building has a certified marshal.

Offices lead by elected officials (clerk of the court, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections and the sheriff’s office) have autonomy and the officials can decide if they want their offices to participate in the program, according to Lindsey.

“Hopefully the guardian and the marshals in these situations will be the first line of offense if there’s an armed incident in a county facility,” said Lindsey.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss