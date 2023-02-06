BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.

The restaurant, located at 475 East Van Fleet Drive, will open Thursday. It will be open for dine-in and drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Bartow restaurant will be one of more than 50 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Tampa Bay area.

Justin Kranitz will operate the restaurant. Chick-fil-A said Kranitz has lived in the Bartow area for nearly 25 years. He served in various roles with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Haines City Police Department before becoming the operator of Chick-fil-A in Davenport near Interstate 4 and Highway 27.

“I’m so excited to have been selected as the Operator for Chick-fil-A Bartow and have the opportunity to bring delicious food and hospitality to the community,” Kranitz said. “I’m eager to show care to Team Members and guests with the goal of positively impacting their lives.”

Chick-fil-A said it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant.

The restaurant will recognize 100 local heroes by giving them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.