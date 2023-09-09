LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — For the second time since June, a home on North Crystal Lake Drive had to be boarded up after a car crash, prompting some neighbors to tell 8 On Your Side they believe the curved road needs safety improvements.

“I think now is the time we start raising a flag and pay attention,” said Robert Valoy, a roadside service provider in Lakeland.

Overnight, a frightening scene unfolded when the driver of an SUV plowed through a home at the intersection of Hester Drive and North Crystal Lake Drive, sending one man inside, to the hospital.

“I mean I’m surprised he didn’t end up in the lake,” Valoy said because the impact was so powerful, the SUV broke through the home’s back wall.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jared Seymour for leaving the scene of the crash.

“He tried going backward with the car,” said Jacqueline Castillo, “but since he saw it was too stuck, he decided to run away. He didn’t run away. Thank god there was a cop by the Wells Fargo over there and there were two witnesses.”

Castillo identified the hospitalized victim from the crash as her husband’s cousin.

“He’s always friendly,” she said. “He always comes and visits at our home, so it was a shock for us cause last night they went out fishing and we thought that’s the last memory we would have of him.”

In June, there was a tragedy at the nearby intersection of Longfellow Boulevard and North Crystal Lake Drive.

A 24-year-old Lakeland United Football Club soccer player from Brazil died in a very similar car crash.

“He went straight across the street into the guy’s house, ran over the sign, and killed the guy,” Valoy said, “which is a freak accident. But how many freak accidents on the same road are we gonna have?”

Castillo said her husband’s aunt is looking for a new place to live.

“It’s too dangerous,” she said. “There’s no lights, no signal lights or anything. It’s dark here to drive at night so people can’t notice it’s a really sharp curve.”

The question becomes which local government would have the authority to make any safety changes to North Crystal Lake Drive. It’s a tricky answer because some parts of the road are within the City of Lakeland, while Polk County maintains the rest.