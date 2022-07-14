POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven resident’s quick thinking likely saved the life of an elderly neighbor who had collapsed in a house fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a mobile home fire on Lake Henry Drive around 7:19 a.m. where the home was found with flames shooting out of the front.

Authorities said a neighbor heard what sounded like an explosion before they went outside to investigate.

When the neighbor walked over to the mobile home, they noticed flames inside. The neighbor then called for help and immediately rushed into the home where they found an elderly man on the floor.

“The neighbor was able to pull the male out and tried to return to rescue a female who was still located inside,” a news release from the Winter Haven Police Department said. “Unfortunately, the neighbor was unable to make it through the smoke and flames to the female inside.”

When authorities arrived at the home 4 minutes after the initial call, firefighters found the elderly woman inside, but she had already died.

Crews said the fire was extinguished within five minutes of arrival.

The Winter Haven Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Initial reports indicate the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

Additional information is expected to be released.