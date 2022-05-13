LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman survived a house fire thanks to a neighbor’s heroic actions Friday morning, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

The department said crews were dispatched to a mobile home Friday around 7:45 a.m. that was fully engulfed in flames on Bloom Drive in Heatherwood Village.

Before they arrived, a neighbor managed to enter the mobile home and pull the woman living there from the house fire.

According to the LFD, the woman was the only person inside and suffered injuries during the blaze. She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for treatment while the neighbor was treated locally for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters put out the fire with no injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.