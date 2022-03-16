BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire that destroyed a 75-year-old church in Polk County has been ruled arson, according to investigators.

A woman who lived near the church was arrested by a Division of Investigative & Forensic Services (DIFS) detective on charges of arson on Tuesday. She is accused of using gasoline and a lighter to set the church on fire.

At her first appearance Wednesday, her public defender told the judge she has a significant history of mental health issues.

Flames destroyed the Main Street Baptist Church early Sunday morning and destroyed the sanctuary and everything inside.

“It’s heartbreaking, so there’s a lot of emotions that come with that,” said Lead Pastor Adam Mayfield.

Mayfield told News Channel 8 that the woman is not a member of the church, however, they have helped her in the past.

“The heartbreaking part for us too is we have connected with and shown love in different ways to the individual who’s involved. There is no hatred from her towards us,” said Pastor Mayfield.

Pastor Mayfield said he’s thankful no one was in the church at the time and no one was hurt.



The fellowship Hall will be used for services until the church can be rebuilt.

In the meantime, Pastor Mayfield is asking the community for prayer.

“I think the biggest way we can help is to pray for the individual who is involved because we desire for them to receive and accept the hope that we were trying to offer them in this community,” said Pastor Mayfield.