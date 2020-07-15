Need a mask in Polk County? Find a distribution site near you

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is distributing one million free, disposable masks to members of the community in need.

You can find them Monday through Friday at the following locations:

County Administration Building Communications Division-First Floor 330 W. Church St., Bartow, Florida, 33830 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Johnny and Freda Brooks Eloise Resource Center 710 Snively Ave., Eloise, Florida, 33830 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Norma Campbell Resource Center 2226 Karen St., Lake Wales, Florida, 33898 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medulla Resource Center 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wabash Community Center 1230 Southern Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33815 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilfred Smith Resource Center 135 Ave. Y N.E., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Florida Visitors Center 101 Adventure Court, Davenport, Florida, 33837 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Find out more by clicking here.

On Thursday, the City of Lakeland will have mask distribution at the following locations:

Simpson Park Community Center – 1725 Martin L King Jr Avenue

Lakeland Main Library – 100 Lake Morton Drive

Lakeland Larry Jackson Branch Library – 1700 North Florida Avenue

Lakeland Police Department Lobby – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue

Kelly Recreation Complex/Gandy Pool – 404 Imperial Boulevard

Coleman-Bush Building – 1104 Martin L King Jr Avenue

ELibrary – 4740 Florida Avenue S

“We have 180,000 total that we’re gonna be distributing. Each person can get three masks and if you are a head of a household, then you can get three masks per your household,” said Kevin Cook, with the City of Lakeland.

Contact your municipality for locations near you.

