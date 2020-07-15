Need a mask in Polk County? Find a distribution site near you

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is distributing one million free, disposable masks to members of the community in need.
You can find them Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- County Administration Building Communications Division-First Floor
- 330 W. Church St., Bartow, Florida, 33830
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Johnny and Freda Brooks Eloise Resource Center
- 710 Snively Ave., Eloise, Florida, 33830
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mary Norma Campbell Resource Center
- 2226 Karen St., Lake Wales, Florida, 33898
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Medulla Resource Center
- 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wabash Community Center
- 1230 Southern Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33815
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wilfred Smith Resource Center
- 135 Ave. Y N.E., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Central Florida Visitors Center
- 101 Adventure Court, Davenport, Florida, 33837
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Find out more by clicking here.
On Thursday, the City of Lakeland will have mask distribution at the following locations:
- Simpson Park Community Center – 1725 Martin L King Jr Avenue
- Lakeland Main Library – 100 Lake Morton Drive
- Lakeland Larry Jackson Branch Library – 1700 North Florida Avenue
- Lakeland Police Department Lobby – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue
- Kelly Recreation Complex/Gandy Pool – 404 Imperial Boulevard
- Coleman-Bush Building – 1104 Martin L King Jr Avenue
- ELibrary – 4740 Florida Avenue S
“We have 180,000 total that we’re gonna be distributing. Each person can get three masks and if you are a head of a household, then you can get three masks per your household,” said Kevin Cook, with the City of Lakeland.
Contact your municipality for locations near you.
