Need a mask in Polk County? Find a distribution site near you

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is distributing one million free, disposable masks to members of the community in need.

You can find them Monday through Friday at the following locations:

  • County Administration Building Communications Division-First Floor
    • 330 W. Church St., Bartow, Florida, 33830
    • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Johnny and Freda Brooks Eloise Resource Center
    • 710 Snively Ave., Eloise, Florida, 33830
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Mary Norma Campbell Resource Center
    • 2226 Karen St., Lake Wales, Florida, 33898
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Medulla Resource Center
    • 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wabash Community Center
    • 1230 Southern Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33815
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wilfred Smith Resource Center
    • 135 Ave. Y N.E., Winter Haven, Florida, 33881
    • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Central Florida Visitors Center
    • 101 Adventure Court, Davenport, Florida, 33837
    • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more by clicking here.

On Thursday, the City of Lakeland will have mask distribution at the following locations:

  • Simpson Park Community Center – 1725 Martin L King Jr Avenue
  • Lakeland Main Library – 100 Lake Morton Drive
  • Lakeland Larry Jackson Branch Library – 1700 North Florida Avenue
  • Lakeland Police Department Lobby – 219 North Massachusetts Avenue
  • Kelly Recreation Complex/Gandy Pool – 404 Imperial Boulevard
  • Coleman-Bush Building – 1104 Martin L King Jr Avenue 
  • ELibrary – 4740 Florida Avenue S

“We have 180,000 total that we’re gonna be distributing. Each person can get three masks and if you are a head of a household, then you can get three masks per your household,” said Kevin Cook, with the City of Lakeland.

Contact your municipality for locations near you.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss