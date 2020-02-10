Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say

Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year old girl was shaken and emotional when she told detectives a man had exposed himself to her while she was waiting for the bus one morning last week.

According to Winter Haven Police, the incident occurred last Thursday at approximately 8 a.m. in the area of Avenue C NE near Kiwanis Park

The girl told police the man pulled up to her in an older model, rusty mid-size SUV with dark blue faded paint.

“The occupant opened his door and he was not clothed except he had a towel covering his lap. He exposed himself to the young girl and said ‘I will be back’,” said Jamie Brown, public information officer for the Winter Haven Police Department. “She obviously was so shaken, she ran immediately to her house.”

The girl said the man was thin, dark-skinned, in his late 30’s or early 40’s with short hair, according to Brown.

Police have canvassed bus stops looking for him or his vehicle for days.

“We have not spotted it as of yet. But we are not stopping until we exhaust all of our leads,” said Brown.

This comes less than five months after another suspicious incident involving a Winter Haven girl.

According to police, in late September, a 15-year old girl was walking home from school along Lake Elbert Drive when she said a man told her to get in his van.

Police made an arrest that week.

Police say moments like these are a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings and make sure your kids know what to do in these types of situations.

“Scream, yell, try to bring attention to it because maybe somebody can look outside and see what is causing all the commotion,” said Brown.

Anyone who might have seen a vehicle matching that description in the area or possibly can help identify the subject is asked to call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.

